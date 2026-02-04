Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,318,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $3,989,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 171,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,525,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,594,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $473.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $505.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $487.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.84. The stock has a market cap of $197.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.