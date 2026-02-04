Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,145,635 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,090,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145,635 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.0% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.29% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $3,412,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchbrook Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. MB Levis & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 35.6%

Shares of IEFA opened at $94.65 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $161.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.06.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

