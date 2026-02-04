Promising Penny Stocks To Watch Today – February 4th

Boxlight, BigBear.ai, Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares, Elong Power, Nanovibronix, Banco Bradesco, and Liminatus Pharma are the seven Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of very small companies that trade at low per‑share prices—typically under $5 in the U.S. under SEC guidance—and are often quoted on over‑the‑counter markets rather than major exchanges. They tend to be highly speculative and illiquid, with wide bid‑ask spreads and greater vulnerability to price manipulation, so they offer potential for large percentage gains but carry a high risk of significant losses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Boxlight (BOXL)

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares (MUD)

Elong Power (ELPW)

Nanovibronix (FEED)

NanoVibronix Inc. is a medical device company that is focused on creating medical products utilizing its proprietary low-intensity, surface acoustic wave technology. … NanoVibronix’ catheter-based products include the UroShield™ and NG-Shield™ devices that are both CE mark certified.

Banco Bradesco (BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Liminatus Pharma (LIMN)

Liminatus Pharma, Inc. is a pre-clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies. The company was founded on November 1, 2020 and is headquartered in La Palma, CA.

