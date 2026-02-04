AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Down 10.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) traded down 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $97.60 and last traded at $103.50. 19,910,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 17,705,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.76.

AST SpaceMobile News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASTS shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $45.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley downgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays lowered AST SpaceMobile from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $45.66.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.47 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.18.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 1,639.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1236.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile

In other news, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 382,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,572,882.50. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 387,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,699,160. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,765 shares of company stock worth $187,236 and sold 2,354,621 shares worth $164,348,075. 30.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTS. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company’s core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.