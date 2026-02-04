Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $226.88 and last traded at $230.10. Approximately 13,404,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 14,075,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.50.

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Summit Insights raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $262.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.32.

Lam Research Stock Down 3.1%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.62. The company has a market cap of $287.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total transaction of $6,036,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 987,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,537,447,000 after buying an additional 364,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,024,684,000 after acquiring an additional 265,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lam Research by 14.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,954,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,802,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,280,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,836,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

