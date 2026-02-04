Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Inventiva (IVA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Inventiva (NASDAQ: IVA):

1/28/2026 – Inventiva was given a new $24.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Inventiva is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Inventiva had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/12/2026 – Inventiva is now covered by analysts at Leerink Partners. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Inventiva was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partners to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/7/2026 – Inventiva is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Inventiva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $3.00.

Inventiva (NASDAQ: IVA) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of metabolic, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The company’s core expertise lies in the modulation of nuclear receptors and signaling pathways that regulate fibrosis, inflammation and metabolic dysfunction. Inventiva’s scientific platform integrates medicinal chemistry, in vitro and in vivo pharmacology, and translational sciences to advance a diversified pipeline of therapeutic candidates.

The company’s lead asset, lanifibranor (IVA337), is a pan-PPAR agonist in Phase III development for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and has demonstrated anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects in preclinical and clinical studies.

