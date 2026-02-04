Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Head-To-Head Analysis

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kion Group and LegalZoom.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kion Group 1 2 1 1 2.40 LegalZoom.com 2 4 3 0 2.11

LegalZoom.com has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.30%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than Kion Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kion Group 2.48% 4.59% 1.50% LegalZoom.com 3.05% 9.91% 3.35%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Kion Group and LegalZoom.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Kion Group has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LegalZoom.com has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.0% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kion Group and LegalZoom.com”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kion Group $12.45 billion 0.74 $389.88 million $0.58 30.38 LegalZoom.com $681.88 million 1.93 $29.96 million $0.12 61.71

Kion Group has higher revenue and earnings than LegalZoom.com. Kion Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LegalZoom.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats Kion Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands. The company also manufactures and sells spare parts; leases and rents industrial trucks and related items; and offers maintenance and repair, and fleet management services, as well as provides finance solutions. In addition, it provides integrated technology and software solutions, including automated guided vehicle systems, palletizers, storage and picking equipment, automated storage and retrieval systems, sorters, and conveyors under the Dematic brand. The company was formerly known as KION Holding 1 GmbH. KION GROUP AG was founded in 2006 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations. It also provides consumer, estate planning, and other services comprising last will and testament, living will, living trust, power of attorney, and name change. In addition, the company offers subscriptions services, including registered agent, compliance, attorney advice, tax advice and preparation, eSignature, virtual mail and check deposit services, trademark monitoring, and estate planning bundle. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

