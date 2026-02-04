FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 5.38%.The firm had revenue of $215.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.29 million.

FormFactor Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of FORM traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,897,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,097. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day moving average is $47.03. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson set a $55.00 price objective on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $62.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Freedom Capital raised shares of FormFactor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $151,119.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,640.63. The trade was a 7.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 39,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $2,574,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 485,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,589,675. This trade represents a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 73,466 shares of company stock valued at $4,683,377 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,806,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,586,000 after buying an additional 108,487 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in FormFactor by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,397,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,305,000 after acquiring an additional 73,644 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,640,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,734,000 after acquiring an additional 55,101 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,127,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,812,000 after purchasing an additional 104,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 78.6% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 617,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,250,000 after purchasing an additional 271,760 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor’s product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.