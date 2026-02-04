ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Stock Price Up 7.9% – Here’s Why

ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $128.61 and last traded at $127.1750. Approximately 405,829 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 398,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.87.

ESAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ESAB from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered ESAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ESAB from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of ESAB in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ESAB from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ESAB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.55 and its 200 day moving average is $116.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESAB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ESAB in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ESAB by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ESAB by 60.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Corporation is a global leader in welding, cutting and gas control technologies, offering a comprehensive portfolio of equipment, consumables and automation solutions. The company’s products include welding power sources, cutting machines, torches, electrodes, filler metals and gas regulating equipment designed to meet the needs of diverse industries. ESAB serves sectors such as construction, shipbuilding, automotive, energy, infrastructure and manufacturing, providing both standard and customized solutions to enhance productivity and quality in metal fabrication and processing.

Founded in 1904 by Swedish inventor Oscar Kjellberg, ESAB pioneered the development of coated welding electrodes, laying the groundwork for modern welding practices.

