Forestar Group (FOR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Forestar Group (NYSE: FOR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/29/2026 – Forestar Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/28/2026 – Forestar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Forestar Group was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/22/2026 – Forestar Group had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Forestar Group Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a residential lot development and management company focused on delivering finished home sites to homebuilders across the United States. The company acquires, entitles and develops land for single-family and multi-family housing, managing zoning, infrastructure and environmental approvals to prepare lots for construction. Forestar’s integrated approach to land development spans from initial site acquisition through final lot delivery, providing homebuilders with ready-to-build parcels in a variety of markets.

In addition to lot development, Forestar operates a retail homebuilding segment through joint ventures and strategic partnerships with national and regional homebuilders.

