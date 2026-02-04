Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.71, but opened at $0.9089. Ceconomy shares last traded at $0.9089, with a volume of 152 shares.

Ceconomy Trading Up 29.7%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter. Ceconomy had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 0.54%.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG is a Germany‐based consumer electronics retailer that operates under the MediaMarkt and Saturn banners. The company offers a broad range of products including computers, smartphones, home appliances, televisions, audio equipment and gaming consoles. In addition to in‐store retail, it provides e‐commerce solutions and related services such as installation, repair and customer support to meet evolving consumer preferences for omnichannel shopping. Ceconomy also engages in the sale of digital products and solutions, including software subscriptions, streaming services and connected home devices.

Formed in 2017 through a spin-off from the German wholesale and retail group METRO AG, Ceconomy inherited one of Europe’s largest consumer electronics footprints.

