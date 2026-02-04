Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 362,580 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the December 31st total of 302,020 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,835 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,835 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Limoneira Price Performance

NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $258.75 million, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.39.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $42.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.26%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Scott S. Slater purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $64,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 64,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,143.95. This represents a 8.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Limoneira by 64.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Limoneira by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Limoneira in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the second quarter worth about $220,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LMNR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Limoneira currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR), founded in 1893 and based in Santa Paula, California, is a diversified agribusiness and real estate enterprise. As one of the oldest citrus producers in the United States, Limoneira has built a reputation for cultivating and marketing high-quality citrus fruits, avocados and specialty crops. The company’s vertically integrated model encompasses farming, packing, processing and marketing activities designed to deliver fresh produce to domestic and international markets.

In its agricultural operations, Limoneira specializes in lemons, oranges and avocados, employing modern irrigation, harvesting and packing technologies to maintain consistent product quality and supply.

Further Reading

