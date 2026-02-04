Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD):

2/3/2026 – Brookdale Senior Living had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Brookdale Senior Living had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $13.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Brookdale Senior Living had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Brookdale Senior Living had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/6/2026 – Brookdale Senior Living was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2026 – Brookdale Senior Living was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $6.75.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE: BKD) is one of the nation’s largest operators of senior living communities, offering a full spectrum of living options that includes independent living, assisted living, memory care, continuing care retirement communities, respite care and skilled nursing services. The company emphasizes programs and amenities that support wellness, social engagement and overall quality of life for older adults.

Across the United States and Puerto Rico, Brookdale manages more than 700 communities serving tens of thousands of residents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.