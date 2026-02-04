Analyzing Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) and Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) and Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Republic Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Madison County Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Republic Bancorp pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Republic Bancorp has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Republic Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Republic Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Bancorp $521.34 million 2.78 $131.32 million $6.72 11.04 Madison County Financial $29.54 million 2.57 $3.82 million N/A N/A

This table compares Republic Bancorp and Madison County Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Republic Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Madison County Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Republic Bancorp and Madison County Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Bancorp 25.19% 12.39% 1.87% Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.4% of Republic Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 56.4% of Republic Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Republic Bancorp and Madison County Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

Republic Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $69.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.97%. Given Republic Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Republic Bancorp is more favorable than Madison County Financial.

Summary

Republic Bancorp beats Madison County Financial on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company offers demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit; and retail and commercial mortgage, construction and land development, consumer, aircraft, and marine loans. It also provides credit cards; title insurance and other financial products and services; and private banking, lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, business online banking, account reconciliation, automated clearing house processing, and internet and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers short-term and revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers through mortgage warehouse lines of credit; mortgage banking; tax refund solutions, which facilitate the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products through third-party tax preparers and tax-preparation software providers; payments-related products and services to consumers through third party service providers; and consumer credit products. The company offers its services through full-services banking centers in Kentucky, Indiana, Florida, Ohio, and Tennessee. Republic Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking, money market savings, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans. The company also provides agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; and commercial real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing services. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and merchant services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

