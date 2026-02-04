Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 21.81%.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:GL traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.79. The stock had a trading volume of 797,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,822. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.70 and its 200-day moving average is $137.68. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 7.83%.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 9,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,317,092.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 35,868 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,943.24. This represents a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Globe Life from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Globe Life from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Globe Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.22.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company’s product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

