Prosiebensat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Prosiebensat.1 Media Se (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.46, but opened at $1.3850. Prosiebensat.1 Media shares last traded at $1.3850, with a volume of 485 shares trading hands.

Prosiebensat.1 Media Trading Down 5.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67.

About Prosiebensat.1 Media

Prosiebensat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) is a leading German media and entertainment company headquartered in Unterföhring, a suburb of Munich. The company’s core business centers on free-to-air television broadcasting, operating well-known channels such as ProSieben, Sat.1 and kabel eins. Through these networks, Prosiebensat.1 delivers a broad mix of programming, including news, sports, entertainment formats and popular international series, targeting primarily German-speaking audiences in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

In addition to its linear broadcast activities, Prosiebensat.1 has developed a diversified portfolio of digital and streaming services.

