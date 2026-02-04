Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock Price Down 11.6% – Time to Sell?

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 11.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.28 and last traded at $40.7920. Approximately 3,195,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 5,370,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Northland Securities set a $45.00 price objective on Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 36.97%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.130–0.040 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Optoelectronics

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider David C. Kuo sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,351.80. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 934 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $32,690.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 283,037 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,295. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,726. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 497.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company’s core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company’s product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

