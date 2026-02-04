Industria de Diseno Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Industria de Diseno Textil SA (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,980,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the previous session’s volume of 546,138 shares.The stock last traded at $16.6650 and had previously closed at $16.12.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IDEXY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Industria de Diseno Textil from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Industria de Diseno Textil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Industria de Diseno Textil Stock Up 5.5%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $211.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Industria de Diseno Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.27 billion. Industria de Diseno Textil had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Industria de Diseno Textil SA will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Industria de Diseno Textil, SA (commonly known as Inditex) is a Spanish multinational apparel company headquartered in Arteixo, Galicia. The group was established in the mid-1980s and traces its roots to the founding of the Zara retail concept by Amancio Ortega and Rosalía Mera in 1975. Inditex is one of the world’s largest fashion retailers and is known for its fast-fashion business model that emphasizes rapid design-to-retail cycles and frequent merchandise turnover.

Inditex designs, produces, distributes and sells a wide range of clothing, accessories and home textiles through a portfolio of well-known brands, including Zara, Massimo Dutti, Pull&Bear, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho and Zara Home.

