American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.170- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.0 million-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.5 million.

American Superconductor Stock Down 8.0%

NASDAQ:AMSC traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 74.62 and a beta of 2.98. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $70.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average of $44.32.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.23 million. American Superconductor had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Positive Sentiment: Big earnings beat — AMSC reported $2.75 EPS vs. $0.14 consensus and revenue of $74.53M vs. $69.03M, delivering materially better-than-expected profitability for the quarter. View the company press release. Press Release

Big earnings beat — AMSC reported $2.75 EPS vs. $0.14 consensus and revenue of $74.53M vs. $69.03M, delivering materially better-than-expected profitability for the quarter. View the company press release. Positive Sentiment: Strong market reaction initially — Several outlets reported a sharp intraday rally after the results, reflecting enthusiasm over the earnings beat and improved margin profile. MSN: Stock Jumps

Strong market reaction initially — Several outlets reported a sharp intraday rally after the results, reflecting enthusiasm over the earnings beat and improved margin profile. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance was mixed — AMSC set Q4 FY2025 EPS guidance at about $0.17 (roughly in line with consensus) but issued revenue guidance near $80M, slightly below the ~$81.5M consensus; investors often focus on forward revenue trajectory as much as the beat. See the company results and outlook coverage. Business Insider: Results & Outlook

Guidance was mixed — AMSC set Q4 FY2025 EPS guidance at about $0.17 (roughly in line with consensus) but issued revenue guidance near $80M, slightly below the ~$81.5M consensus; investors often focus on forward revenue trajectory as much as the beat. See the company results and outlook coverage. Negative Sentiment: Market pulled back on guidance and valuation risk — Despite the upside surprise, the revenue guide coming up short of consensus, a lofty P/E and volatile trading can prompt profit-taking and a downward re-rate; elevated intraday volume suggests active repositioning. Background market data and trading context. MarketBeat: Trading Snapshot

Market pulled back on guidance and valuation risk — Despite the upside surprise, the revenue guide coming up short of consensus, a lofty P/E and volatile trading can prompt profit-taking and a downward re-rate; elevated intraday volume suggests active repositioning. Background market data and trading context. Neutral Sentiment: Investor event — Management will host a conference call to discuss the quarter and outlook (timing and details in the company release); listen for commentary on backlog, product mix and margin drivers — those items will matter for near-term guidance revisions. GlobeNewswire: Earnings Notice

Institutional Trading of American Superconductor

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 10.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) is a technology company specializing in power electronics and high-temperature superconductor systems. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Devens, Massachusetts, AMSC develops hardware and software solutions aimed at improving the efficiency, reliability and stability of electric power systems and renewable energy infrastructure. The company’s engineering expertise spans from the lab scale to full commercial deployment, with a focus on tackling grid integration challenges for utilities and independent power producers.

AMSC’s portfolio includes superconducting wire and cryogenic systems, power grid stabilization devices, and turnkey wind turbine electronics.

