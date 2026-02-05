Stock Buyback Program Authorized by DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Board

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DHI Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

DHI Group Price Performance

NYSE:DHX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,805,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 10.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $32.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.19 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a specialized professional recruitment and career development company that operates digital platforms connecting technology and security-cleared professionals with employers worldwide. Founded in 1990 as a niche job board for technology talent, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DHX.

The company’s primary offerings include Dice.com, a careers platform designed for technology professionals, and ClearanceJobs, a specialized service catering to candidates holding U.S.

