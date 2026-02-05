Peter Thompson Sells 29,063 Shares of Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Stock

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) Director Peter Thompson sold 29,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $1,295,628.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,530,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,398,695.16. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sionna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SION stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.31. 313,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,641. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.48. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Get Sionna Therapeutics alerts:

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Sionna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sionna Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Sionna Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SION. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 114.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 135,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 72,185 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $18,770,000. Bosun Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in Sionna Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 950,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,492,000 after acquiring an additional 204,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sionna Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,221,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,538,000 after acquiring an additional 51,589 shares in the last quarter.

About Sionna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sionna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sionna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.