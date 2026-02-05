Accelleron Industries (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Accelleron Industries AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 1,001 shares.The stock last traded at C$94.48 and had previously closed at C$95.61.

Accelleron Industries Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$82.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$83.68.

Get Accelleron Industries alerts:

Accelleron Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accelleron Industries is a global engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and lifecycle support of turbocharging solutions for large engines. Headquartered in Baden, Switzerland, the company delivers high-performance turbochargers and related subsystems for marine vessels, power generation facilities, oil and gas applications, rail locomotives and heavy industrial engines. Its offerings span new equipment, aftermarket parts, maintenance services and digital monitoring tools, enabling customers to optimize performance and reduce emissions across a range of operating conditions.

The company’s product portfolio includes single- and multi-stage turbochargers, variable-geometry turbochargers and tailored integration packages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accelleron Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelleron Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.