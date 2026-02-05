Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) COO Sells $51,538.90 in Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) COO Donald Notman sold 6,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $51,538.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 377,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,226,429.08. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Donald Notman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, Donald Notman sold 5,455 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $49,858.70.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,694,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,361,677. The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $16.44.

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 447.57% and a negative return on equity of 86.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 million. Analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.7% in the second quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 530,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 90,748 shares during the period. Saturn V Capital Management LP raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 21.8% in the second quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LP now owns 728,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 130,385 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, the company focuses on sustained-release drug delivery platforms designed to address key unmet needs in ophthalmology. Its proprietary hydrogel-based inserts and sealants aim to improve patient compliance and outcomes by providing controlled release of active pharmaceutical ingredients directly to ocular tissues.

The company’s flagship product, DEXTENZA®, is a preservative-free, sustained-release dexamethasone intracanalicular insert approved by the U.S.

