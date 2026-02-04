U-Haul (NYSE:UHAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

U-Haul (NYSE:UHAL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. U-Haul had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 2.99%.

U-Haul Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHAL traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.01. 238,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.81. U-Haul has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $75.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UHAL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of U-Haul in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Vertical Research upgraded U-Haul to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About U-Haul

U-Haul (NYSE: UHAL) is a leading provider of do-it-yourself moving and storage solutions in North America. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that includes the rental of trucks, trailers and towing equipment, as well as portable moving containers known as U-Box. In addition to vehicle rentals, U-Haul supplies customers with moving essentials such as boxes, packing materials and hitch installations, ensuring an integrated moving experience. The company also operates self-storage facilities under the U-Haul Storage brand, catering to both short-term and long-term needs.

Founded in 1945 by Leonard Shoen in Ridgefield, Washington, U-Haul has expanded its footprint through a mix of corporate-owned centers and independent dealer locations.

