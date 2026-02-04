First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.55 and last traded at $51.54, with a volume of 46314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.49.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1%
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.76.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a $0.154 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st.
About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
