First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.55 and last traded at $51.54, with a volume of 46314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.49.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.76.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a $0.154 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

