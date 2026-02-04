Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Short Interest Up 21.1% in January

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,279,274 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 1,056,017 shares. Currently, 24.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,035 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,035 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 24.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MNPR shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays set a $125.00 target price on Monopar Therapeutics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MNPR

Insider Buying and Selling at Monopar Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Quan Anh Vu bought 1,500 shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.95 per share, with a total value of $104,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $104,925. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNPR. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 100.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 1,821.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNPR traded down $7.46 on Wednesday, reaching $59.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,190. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.99 million, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.06.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monopar Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel targeted radiotherapeutics and next-generation antibody-drug conjugates for the treatment of cancer. The company’s core technology leverages a pretargeted radioimmunotherapy (PRIT) platform designed to deliver potent radioisotopes to tumor cells while minimizing exposure to healthy tissues. By combining small-molecule binding agents with specialized radioisotopes, Monopar aims to improve the therapeutic index of radiation-based cancer therapies.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple oncology candidates in various stages of preclinical and early clinical development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.