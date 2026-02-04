Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Short Interest Up 21.1% in January

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,279,274 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 1,056,017 shares. Currently, 24.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,035 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,035 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 24.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on MNPR shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays set a $125.00 target price on Monopar Therapeutics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.
View Our Latest Report on MNPR
Insider Buying and Selling at Monopar Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNPR. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 100.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 1,821.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Monopar Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MNPR traded down $7.46 on Wednesday, reaching $59.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,190. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.99 million, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.06.
Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile
Monopar Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel targeted radiotherapeutics and next-generation antibody-drug conjugates for the treatment of cancer. The company’s core technology leverages a pretargeted radioimmunotherapy (PRIT) platform designed to deliver potent radioisotopes to tumor cells while minimizing exposure to healthy tissues. By combining small-molecule binding agents with specialized radioisotopes, Monopar aims to improve the therapeutic index of radiation-based cancer therapies.
The company’s pipeline includes multiple oncology candidates in various stages of preclinical and early clinical development.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Monopar Therapeutics
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- They just tried to kill gold
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.