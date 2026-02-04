Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Announces Earnings Results

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.89), FiscalAI reports. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 33.88%.The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.05 million.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.39. 2,415,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,728. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.50. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $751,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 583,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,376,532.28. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 57,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,706 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,701.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Rexford Industrial Realty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc (NYSE: REXR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford’s strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

