Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.45 and last traded at $40.21, with a volume of 453444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Renasant from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Renasant alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RNST

Renasant Trading Up 6.0%

The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 17.91%.The firm had revenue of $216.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark Jeanfreau sold 6,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $227,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,715.36. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James C. Iv Mabry sold 12,500 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $472,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,898.71. The trade was a 10.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Renasant during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 68.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Renasant in the second quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Renasant by 42.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Renasant Corporation is a financial holding company providing banking and related services through its primary subsidiary, Renasant Bank. With origins dating back to 1904 in Tupelo, Mississippi, the company offers a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking products, including deposit accounts, lending and treasury management services. Renasant serves individuals, small businesses and corporate clients across the southeastern United States.

The company operates more than 110 banking offices across Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida and Georgia, supplemented by a network of ATMs and digital platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.