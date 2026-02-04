Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.49 and last traded at $56.2660, with a volume of 652597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.70.

ZG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.69, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average of $73.24.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $546,853.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,488.83. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $378,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 50,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,734.80. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,511 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,357. 17.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 78.9% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 884.7% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) is a U.S.-based online real estate marketplace that connects consumers, real estate professionals and mortgage lenders through a suite of digital products and advertising services. Founded in 2006 by Rich Barton and Lloyd Frink and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and tools designed to simplify home search, rental discovery, valuation and mortgage shopping.

Zillow’s core products include its consumer websites and mobile apps that list homes for sale and rent, the Zestimate automated home value estimate, and marketplaces that connect buyers and renters with agents and lenders.

