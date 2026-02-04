GSK (NYSE:GSK) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.900-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $44.8 billion-$45.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.4 billion. GSK also updated its FY 2031 guidance to EPS.

GSK Stock Up 7.3%

GSK stock traded up $3.91 on Wednesday, hitting $57.25. 6,668,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,236,997. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.54. The firm has a market cap of $116.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GSK has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $57.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Cfra set a $53.00 price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Plc Gsk purchased 1,470,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $27,930,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 18,245,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,668,129. This represents a 8.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results beat expectations — GSK reported stronger-than-expected earnings and revenue for Q4, helped by specialty medicines demand; management hosted a call and provided materials that underpinned investor confidence. GSK Q4 results and conference call

Quarterly results beat expectations — GSK reported stronger-than-expected earnings and revenue for Q4, helped by specialty medicines demand; management hosted a call and provided materials that underpinned investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: 2026 guidance modestly ahead of consensus — GSK set FY2026 EPS guidance of 4.900–5.000 and revenue guidance of $44.8–$45.6B, above consensus revenue and slightly above EPS forecasts, which supports further upside. Zacks: Q4 beats and 2026 outlook

2026 guidance modestly ahead of consensus — GSK set FY2026 EPS guidance of 4.900–5.000 and revenue guidance of $44.8–$45.6B, above consensus revenue and slightly above EPS forecasts, which supports further upside. Positive Sentiment: Specialty medicines and long‑term targets support bullish thesis — management highlighted double‑digit growth in oncology, HIV and immunology, reiterated ambitious 2031 targets and raised the dividend, signaling improving profitability under the new CEO. Proactive: Solid 2025 results and 2026 outlook

Specialty medicines and long‑term targets support bullish thesis — management highlighted double‑digit growth in oncology, HIV and immunology, reiterated ambitious 2031 targets and raised the dividend, signaling improving profitability under the new CEO. Neutral Sentiment: R&D restructuring and job cuts — GSK is reorganizing R&D and trimming roles as part of its overhaul; investors may view this as cost discipline but it also raises execution risk on pipeline timelines. MSN: R&D overhaul

R&D restructuring and job cuts — GSK is reorganizing R&D and trimming roles as part of its overhaul; investors may view this as cost discipline but it also raises execution risk on pipeline timelines. Negative Sentiment: Gave back rights to Wave’s RNA editor — GSK returned an RNA‑editing program to Wave after underwhelming data, removing some upside from its rare‑disease pipeline. BioPharmaDive: Wave reclaims RNA editor

Gave back rights to Wave’s RNA editor — GSK returned an RNA‑editing program to Wave after underwhelming data, removing some upside from its rare‑disease pipeline. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term growth headwinds flagged — management warned of slower sales growth in 2026 as patent expiries loom, which could cap upside if product losses prove larger than expected. Sharecast: Slower 2026 growth warning

Institutional Trading of GSK

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of GSK in the third quarter worth about $40,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 17.8% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 12.1% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

GSK (GlaxoSmithKline plc) is a London-headquartered, multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company formed through the 2000 merger of Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham. The company is dual-listed and operates globally, developing, manufacturing and commercializing prescription medicines, vaccines and specialty treatments. Over its history GSK has evolved through portfolio reshaping and strategic transactions to focus on science-led pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

GSK’s core activities include research and development of therapies and vaccines across a range of therapeutic areas, commercial manufacturing, and global marketing.

