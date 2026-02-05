Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.460-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $508.0 million-$522.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $501.8 million. Ralliant also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.220-2.420 EPS.

Ralliant Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:RAL traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,847,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,394. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.83. Ralliant has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and a PE ratio of 44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Get Ralliant alerts:

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($12.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($12.77). Ralliant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.520 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.420 EPS.

Ralliant Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

RAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ralliant in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ralliant in a report on Monday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralliant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ralliant

Institutional Trading of Ralliant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ralliant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the third quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter worth $43,000.

Ralliant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ralliant, Inc (NYSE: RAL) is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient’s own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company’s core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralliant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralliant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.