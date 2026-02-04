Short Interest in iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Increases By 19.6%

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,750,064 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 2,299,440 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 818,207 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 818,207 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, insider Chad Patterson sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.83, for a total transaction of $51,752.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,019,219.21. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.83, for a total transaction of $458,008.74. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,847,927.23. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 423.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,408,000 after buying an additional 108,941 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $193.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $244.00 target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded down $9.22 on Wednesday, hitting $152.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,396. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -94.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.94. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $92.52 and a 1 year high of $212.00.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company that develops and commercializes wearable cardiac monitoring devices and associated data analytics services. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company’s flagship product is the Zio® patch, a discreet, single-use, continuous ECG recorder designed to monitor heart rhythms for up to 14 days. iRhythm’s digital diagnostics platform combines biosensor technology with proprietary algorithms to detect arrhythmias and streamline data interpretation for physicians.

The Zio service is prescribed by cardiologists and other healthcare providers to aid in the diagnosis of atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, tachycardia and other rhythm disorders.

