Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc. $EBS

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 43.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 401,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 121,789 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 358,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 18,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent Biosolutions Price Performance

Shares of EBS opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $605.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.35. Emergent Biosolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Emergent Biosolutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Richard sold 21,984 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $263,148.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 98,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,051.49. This trade represents a 18.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emergent Biosolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions is a global specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing medical countermeasures and specialty products that address public health threats. The company’s portfolio includes vaccines, antibody therapies and critical care products designed to protect against biological, chemical and emerging infectious disease threats. Emergent has longstanding partnerships with government agencies, including the U.S. Department of Defense and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), to support national preparedness programs.

Key commercial products in Emergent’s lineup include BioThrax (anthrax vaccine adsorbed), ACAM2000 (smallpox vaccine) and Vaxchora (cholera vaccine), alongside therapeutic treatments such as Anthrasil (anthrax immune globulin) and the naloxone-based nasal spray Narcan for opioid overdose reversal.

