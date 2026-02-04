Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $151.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%.

Here are the key takeaways from Digital Turbine’s conference call:

Q3 revenue was $151.4M (+12% YoY) and Adjusted EBITDA was $38.8M (+76% YoY) with a 26% margin, showing rising profitability and operating leverage.

was $151.4M (+12% YoY) and was $38.8M (+76% YoY) with a 26% margin, showing rising profitability and operating leverage. Both segments contributed to growth — On-Device Solutions $99.6M (+9%) driven by >60% international growth and AGP $52.6M (+19%) with strength in brand and DTX; supply/impressions also grew >20% YoY.

$99.6M (+9%) driven by >60% international growth and $52.6M (+19%) with strength in brand and DTX; supply/impressions also grew >20% YoY. Management raised fiscal‑2026 guidance to $553M–$558M revenue and $114M–$117M Adjusted EBITDA, reflecting improved visibility for the year.

revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, reflecting improved visibility for the year. Balance sheet progress — net debt declined to $355M, leverage fell to ~3x from >5x a year ago, cash was $40M, and the company terminated its ATM program after raising $44.6M in the quarter.

Strategic initiatives highlighted include greater use of AI/first‑party data, building a supply‑demand flywheel, and early traction for SingleTap (three large game studios live today), which management says is already generating revenue.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,236,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $591.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.26. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 31.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 63.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APPS. Zacks Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) is a mobile technology company that streamlines content delivery and app advertising across connected devices. Its platform enables carriers, OEMs, app developers and advertisers to engage users through personalized app recommendations, in-app promotions and turnkey monetization solutions. By integrating software directly on smartphones and tablets, Digital Turbine simplifies the user journey from discovery to installation without requiring additional downloads or redirects through traditional app stores.

The company’s flagship Ignite Platform offers end-to-end campaign management, combining demand-side advertising, real-time analytics and automated content fulfillment.

