Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.97 and last traded at $64.6840, with a volume of 12827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 1.6%

The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Red Rock Resorts announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc (NASDAQ: RRR) is a publicly traded gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Summerlin, Nevada. The company owns and operates a diversified portfolio of full-service casino resorts and neighborhood gaming properties in the Las Vegas valley. Its core business activities include resort hotel accommodations, casino gaming, food and beverage operations, entertainment and convention services designed to meet the needs of both leisure and business travelers.

The company’s flagship resort, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, features a full range of table games, slot machines, a luxury spa, convention space, multiple signature restaurants and live entertainment venues.

Featured Articles

