Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 240,570 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 191,108 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 232,935 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 232,935 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares stock. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU – Free Report) by 450.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,486 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. owned about 0.79% of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CHAU traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.90. The company had a trading volume of 111,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,260. The firm has a market cap of $129.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $22.89.

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares (CHAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. CHAU was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.