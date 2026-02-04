Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) & PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) Financial Comparison

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PSQ and Amazon.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ -178.95% -184.74% -62.82% Amazon.com 11.06% 23.62% 11.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PSQ and Amazon.com”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ $23.20 million 1.53 -$57.69 million ($1.20) -0.64 Amazon.com $637.96 billion 4.00 $59.25 billion $7.08 33.70

Amazon.com has higher revenue and earnings than PSQ. PSQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amazon.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of PSQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Amazon.com shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of PSQ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Amazon.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

PSQ has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amazon.com has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PSQ and Amazon.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 1 0 1 0 2.00 Amazon.com 0 4 54 1 2.95

PSQ presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 356.32%. Amazon.com has a consensus target price of $296.37, indicating a potential upside of 24.20%. Given PSQ’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PSQ is more favorable than Amazon.com.

Summary

Amazon.com beats PSQ on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content. In addition, the company offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products in its stores; and programs that allow authors, independent publishers, musicians, filmmakers, Twitch streamers, skill and app developers, and others to publish and sell content. Further, it provides compute, storage, database, analytics, machine learning, and other services, as well as advertising services through programs, such as sponsored ads, display, and video advertising. Additionally, the company offers Amazon Prime, a membership program. The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale and products offered by third-party sellers. It serves consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises, content creators, advertisers, and employees. Amazon.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

