BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MUA traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $11.22. 102,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,806. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.79.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc (NYSE: MUA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income tax. Managed by BlackRock, one of the world’s leading investment managers, the fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal debt obligations. Its holdings typically include general obligation and revenue bonds issued by state and local governments, utilities, and infrastructure entities across the United States.

The fund employs a combination of active security selection and duration management to navigate changing interest rate and credit environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.