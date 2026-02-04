Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) VP Sells $535,766.16 in Stock

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) VP Matthew Jacobson sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.94, for a total value of $535,766.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,940. The trade was a 36.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $968.36. The stock had a trading volume of 956,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,883. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $979.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $901.84 and a 200 day moving average of $810.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $122.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 27.56%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $990.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $1,032.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,020.00 target price for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $990.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 366.7% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 42 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin’s product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

See Also

