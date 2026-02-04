Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Insider Sells 9,333 Shares

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) insider Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $666,002.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,043,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,856,129.28. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Margaret Hayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 30th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $656,483.22.

On Thursday, January 29th, Margaret Hayne sold 8,750 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $612,762.50.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Margaret Hayne sold 2,890 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $202,444.50.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Margaret Hayne sold 1,814 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $126,980.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $664,229.61.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $657,603.18.

On Friday, January 16th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $655,176.60.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $666,189.54.

On Monday, January 12th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $693,908.55.

On Friday, January 9th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $763,626.06.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 1.7%

URBN traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.82. 1,227,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,576. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $84.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 8.15%.The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 404 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 440 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city’s historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

