Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($12.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($12.77), reports. Ralliant updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.460-0.520 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 2.220-2.420 EPS.

NYSE RAL traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.11. 2,847,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,394. Ralliant has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $57.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average is $46.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAL. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Ralliant by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Ralliant by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralliant during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ralliant in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Ralliant from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded Ralliant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ralliant in a report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ralliant from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Ralliant, Inc (NYSE: RAL) is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient’s own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company’s core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

