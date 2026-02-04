WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

WaFd Stock Performance

Shares of WaFd stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $16.52. 13,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,476. WaFd has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66.

About WaFd

Washington Federal, Inc (NASDAQ: WAFDP) is a bank holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, operating under the trade name WaFd Bank. Originally founded in 1922 as Ballard Savings and Loan Association in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood, the company has expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions to become a leading regional financial institution in the western United States.

WaFd Bank provides a broad suite of personal banking products, including checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit offerings, and digital banking services.

