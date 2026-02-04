Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) CEO Robert Fauber Sells 592 Shares

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.15, for a total value of $305,560.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,527,474.30. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Robert Fauber sold 575 shares of Moody’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.90, for a total value of $286,867.50.

Moody’s stock traded down $10.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $460.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,178,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.31. Moody’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $378.71 and a 52-week high of $546.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Moody’s from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moody’s from $580.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Moody’s from $539.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Moody’s from $620.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.94.

Moody’s Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody’s is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody’s operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

