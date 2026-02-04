Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) CEO Robert Fauber Sells 592 Shares

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCOGet Free Report) CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.15, for a total value of $305,560.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,527,474.30. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Fauber also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 3rd, Robert Fauber sold 575 shares of Moody’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.90, for a total value of $286,867.50.

Moody’s Stock Down 2.2%

Moody’s stock traded down $10.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $460.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,178,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.31. Moody’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $378.71 and a 52-week high of $546.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Moody’s from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moody’s from $580.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Moody’s from $539.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Moody’s from $620.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.94.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody’s is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody’s operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

