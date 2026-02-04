Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Director James Gray Sells 19,999 Shares

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) Director James Gray sold 19,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total value of $3,440,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE ENVA traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.52. The stock had a trading volume of 679,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,726. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.03 and its 200 day moving average is $129.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.25. Enova International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $176.68.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.59 million. Enova International had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enova International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 5,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Enova International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,169,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Enova International in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enova International during the second quarter worth about $5,974,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in Enova International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Maxim Group set a $191.00 target price on Enova International in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $199.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

Positive Sentiment: Jan. 27 earnings beat and top-line strength — Enova reported better-than-expected EPS and materially higher revenue (year-over-year growth ~15%), giving fundamental support to the stock and valuation discussions. MarketBeat ENVA Coverage

Jan. 27 earnings beat and top-line strength — Enova reported better-than-expected EPS and materially higher revenue (year-over-year growth ~15%), giving fundamental support to the stock and valuation discussions. Positive Sentiment: Share repurchase program — management has authorization to repurchase up to $400M (≈12.5% of shares), which can support the share price and signals confidence in cash generation. Repurchase Disclosure

Share repurchase program — management has authorization to repurchase up to $400M (≈12.5% of shares), which can support the share price and signals confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Momentum and cash-flow recognition — recent Zacks pieces highlight ENVA hitting a 52-week high, continued price momentum and inclusion on a short list of firms with rising cash flows, which tends to attract momentum and growth-oriented flows. Momentum Article Cash Flow List

Momentum and cash-flow recognition — recent Zacks pieces highlight ENVA hitting a 52-week high, continued price momentum and inclusion on a short list of firms with rising cash flows, which tends to attract momentum and growth-oriented flows. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation discussion — coverage (e.g., Yahoo Finance) is highlighting stronger investor interest and reassessing ENVA’s valuation after the quarter; that can amplify moves in either direction as analysts update models. Valuation Article

Valuation discussion — coverage (e.g., Yahoo Finance) is highlighting stronger investor interest and reassessing ENVA’s valuation after the quarter; that can amplify moves in either direction as analysts update models. Negative Sentiment: Chairman sale — David Fisher sold 37,989 shares (~$6.3M at recent averages), cutting his stake by ~9.8%; a large insider sale can raise short-term selling pressure and investor questions. Chairman SEC Filing

Chairman sale — David Fisher sold 37,989 shares (~$6.3M at recent averages), cutting his stake by ~9.8%; a large insider sale can raise short-term selling pressure and investor questions. Negative Sentiment: General counsel sale — Sean Rahilly sold 12,879 shares (~$2.1M), reducing his holding by ~11.3%; additional insider reductions add to the negative signal. GC SEC Filing

General counsel sale — Sean Rahilly sold 12,879 shares (~$2.1M), reducing his holding by ~11.3%; additional insider reductions add to the negative signal. Negative Sentiment: CEO sale — CEO Steven Cunningham sold 11,436 shares (~$1.9M), an ~8.2% reduction; CEO-level selling typically attracts the most investor scrutiny and can weigh on sentiment. InsiderTrades CEO Alert

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc (NYSE: ENVA) is a Chicago-based financial services company specializing in online lending solutions. Since its founding in 2004, Enova has leveraged proprietary data analytics and technology platforms to underwrite and deliver short-term consumer loans, lines of credit and installment loans. Through its flagship consumer brand NetCredit, Enova provides flexible credit options designed to serve a wide range of borrowers, including those with limited or non-traditional credit histories.

