Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) CFO Sells $4,924,629.36 in Stock

Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) CFO Terrance Coyne sold 114,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $4,924,629.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 23,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,960.48. This trade represents a 82.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.68. 5,153,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,447. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $43.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 32.51%.The business had revenue of $609.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,212,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $960,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332,074 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 12,200,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,426,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,272,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,423,000 after buying an additional 77,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,176,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,494,000 after acquiring an additional 177,036 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RPRX shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company’s transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

