StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.44, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 15.27%.

StoneX Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNEX traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,320. StoneX Group has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $126,787.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 113,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,821,315.50. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $235,092.07. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,487.57. This represents a 12.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,979 shares of company stock valued at $683,257. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneX Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

SNEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of StoneX Group from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of StoneX Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneX Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc (NASDAQ: SNEX) is a global financial services firm offering execution, risk management, advisory and post-trade solutions across commodities, currencies, securities and digital assets. The company serves commercial businesses, institutional clients and financial intermediaries, providing market access and tailored services designed to help clients manage price risk, optimize working capital and execute complex transactions.

StoneX operates through several core segments.

