Insider Selling: CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) EVP Sells 31,456 Shares of Stock

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen Fortune sold 31,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $1,215,774.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 82,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,614.10. This represents a 27.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CSX Trading Up 1.8%
CSX traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,475,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,527,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. CSX Corporation has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $40.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 20.50%.The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of CSX
Trending Headlines about CSX
Here are the key news stories impacting CSX this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade / price‑target momentum: CSX was reportedly upgraded, and coverage noting the upgrade helped push the shares to a new 12‑month high — a signal that investor sentiment and buy‑side interest have strengthened. CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Price‑momentum / 52‑week high publicity: Multiple outlets flagged CSX reaching new 52‑week/12‑month highs, which tends to attract momentum and technical buyers. Csx stock reaches 52-week high at 38.12 USD
- Neutral Sentiment: Leadership changes announced: CSX disclosed executive retirements and appointments (including a new HR chief), which can be read as management refresh — important to monitor but not an immediate negative until impact on operations is clear. CSX Announces Leadership Changes to its Executive Team
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst note with mixed tone: Evercore lowered its price target slightly (from $41 to $40) but kept an Outperform rating — a mild caution on near‑term upside but affirmation of longer‑term earnings/margin prospects. Is CSX Corporation (CSX) One of the Best Large Cap Stocks to Buy Under $50?
- Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: EVP Stephen Fortune sold 31,456 shares (~$1.22M at ~$38.65/share), reducing his holding by ~27.7%. Large insider sales can be perceived negatively by some investors even if part of planned/targeted selling. SEC Filing — Insider Sale
- Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly miss: CSX’s Q4 results posted a slight EPS and revenue miss versus consensus and showed year‑over‑year revenue declines — a fundamental concern that can cap valuation until margin/revenue trends improve. (See company Q4 release / earnings coverage cited in market data.)
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on CSX. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 target price on CSX and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.77.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation is a leading North American transportation company that provides rail-based freight services and supply-chain solutions. Its operating subsidiary, CSX Transportation, moves a wide range of goods for customers across multiple industries, using a combination of long-haul rail service, intermodal operations and terminal and yard services. The company focuses on delivering efficient, reliable freight transportation between major production centers, consumption markets and port gateways.
CSX’s freight portfolio includes intermodal containers and trailers, bulk commodities, industrial products and specialized unit trains.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- BREAKING: Elon Makes a Quiet Shift That Changes Everything
- GOLD ALERT
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.