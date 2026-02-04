Insider Selling: CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) EVP Sells 31,456 Shares of Stock

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen Fortune sold 31,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $1,215,774.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 82,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,614.10. This represents a 27.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CSX traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,475,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,527,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. CSX Corporation has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $40.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 20.50%.The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 944,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,555,000 after acquiring an additional 425,395 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the third quarter valued at about $5,326,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth about $2,363,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth about $2,199,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 73,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 45,116 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSX. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 target price on CSX and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.77.

CSX Corporation is a leading North American transportation company that provides rail-based freight services and supply-chain solutions. Its operating subsidiary, CSX Transportation, moves a wide range of goods for customers across multiple industries, using a combination of long-haul rail service, intermodal operations and terminal and yard services. The company focuses on delivering efficient, reliable freight transportation between major production centers, consumption markets and port gateways.

CSX’s freight portfolio includes intermodal containers and trailers, bulk commodities, industrial products and specialized unit trains.

