Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $147.35, but opened at $136.35. Wacoal shares last traded at $149.85, with a volume of 23 shares changing hands.

Wacoal Trading Up 1.6%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Get Wacoal alerts:

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Wacoal had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 6.48%.The business had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter.

Wacoal Company Profile

Wacoal Holdings Corp., trading in the U.S. over-the-counter as WACLY, is a Kyoto-based designer and manufacturer of intimate apparel. Founded in 1949 by Koichi Tsukamoto, the company has built a reputation for premium lingerie and bodywear that blend precision fit with innovative textile technology. Over its history, Wacoal has emphasized the intersection of design, comfort and quality, drawing on proprietary fit research to refine its product offerings and strengthen its brand appeal.

The company’s core product lines include bras, panties, shapewear, sleepwear and swimwear, marketed under its flagship Wacoal label as well as a portfolio of regional and licensed brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wacoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacoal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.