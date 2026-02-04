JX Luxventure Group Inc (NASDAQ:JXG) Short Interest Update

JX Luxventure Group Inc (NASDAQ:JXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,509 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 16,732 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,565 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,565 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

JX Luxventure Group Stock Down 0.7%

JXG traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $4.17. 2,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,828. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47. JX Luxventure Group has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $45.15.

JX Luxventure Group (NASDAQ:JXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised JX Luxventure Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of JX Luxventure Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, JX Luxventure Group has an average rating of “Sell”.

About JX Luxventure Group

JX Luxventure Group Inc is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware. As a blank check entity, it has no commercial operations of its own and was established to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

The company’s sponsors and management team bring experience in financial services, corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions.

