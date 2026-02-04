Peter Sung-Jip Kim Sells 5,488 Shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) SVP Peter Sung-Jip Kim sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.35, for a total value of $1,791,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,611.25. This trade represents a 35.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Peter Sung-Jip Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 11th, Peter Sung-Jip Kim sold 2,049 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $553,270.98.

Shares of LFUS traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $331.26. 212,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,751. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.43. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.10 and a 12-month high of $346.13.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $593.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.53 million. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is -103.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $360.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.00.

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse’s offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

